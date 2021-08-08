Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $497,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

