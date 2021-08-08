Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. FIL Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

