Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 660 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Post were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $18,369,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

