Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 690 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

