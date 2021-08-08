Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rayonier also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

