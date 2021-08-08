RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 676.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

RICK opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

