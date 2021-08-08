RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. RealNetworks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RNWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

