Recro Pharma (REPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

