Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.