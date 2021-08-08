Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.