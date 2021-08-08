Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $88,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BP by 735.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.