Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.45 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

