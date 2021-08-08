Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.