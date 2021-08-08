Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 177,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

TSCO stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

