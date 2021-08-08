Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

