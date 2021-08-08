Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.36 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Refereum has a total market cap of $61.52 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.