reflect.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,648.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00845026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040384 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,330 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

