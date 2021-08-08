Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

