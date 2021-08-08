Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,498,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

