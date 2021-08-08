renBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $607.91 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $607.91 million and $7.84 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $44,686.40 or 0.99951993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,604 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

