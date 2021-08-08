Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 610,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

