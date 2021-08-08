Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

