Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 607 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 554.60 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

