Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.05 on Friday. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 over the last three months. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

