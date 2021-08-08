Repay (RPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
