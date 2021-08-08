Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

