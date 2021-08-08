Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

