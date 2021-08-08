Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

