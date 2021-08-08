Research Analysts Set Expectations for Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSQ. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSQ opened at $13.07 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

