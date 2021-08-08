Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

