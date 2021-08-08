Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

