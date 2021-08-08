Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,431,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

