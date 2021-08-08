Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 2,925 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 98.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62.

