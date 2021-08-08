Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

