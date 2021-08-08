Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.