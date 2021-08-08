Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
