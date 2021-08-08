Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.