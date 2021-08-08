Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

RYTM opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $702.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

