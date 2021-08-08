Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $702.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

