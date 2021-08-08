Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

