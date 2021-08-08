Robert W. Baird Raises Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $41.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 154,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

