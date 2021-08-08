Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.45. 4,954,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

