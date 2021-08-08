Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.31. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

