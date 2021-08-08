Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $475.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.57. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

