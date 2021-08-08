Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 112.42 ($1.47) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.27.

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

