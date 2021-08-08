Ronald J. Forest Sells 10,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

