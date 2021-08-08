Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $487.96. The company had a trading volume of 307,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.24. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

