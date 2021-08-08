Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $67.53 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

