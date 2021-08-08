Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,740.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

