Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.