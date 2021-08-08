Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $8,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.76 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

